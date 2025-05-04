Sign up
79 / 365
Big red bus
Taken at the Bus Museum at Brooklands. A marvellous place to visit.
4th May 2025
4th May 25
Gareth
ace
@gareth
If you're thinking about following me, please read this first. I'll only be doing my project when I visit my parents about once a month or...
Tags
red
,
old
,
bus
,
museum
,
vehicle
,
historic
,
brooklands
Alison Hewitt Bailey
ace
Fab angle and composition, love the colour too. Interesting reflections in the bus windows as well.
May 5th, 2025
