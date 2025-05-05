Previous
Buildings at Brooklands by gareth
80 / 365

Buildings at Brooklands

Dad took us to the Brooklands Motor Museum yesterday. It was a great day out with lots of interesting things to see. I liked all the lines in this scene and I think it works well in b&w.
5th May 2025 5th May 25

Gareth

ace
@gareth
If you're thinking about following me, please read this first. I'll only be doing my project when I visit my parents about once a month or...
21% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Alison Hewitt Bailey ace
As a big fan of b&w I love this - the b&w allows the eye to concentrate on all the lines and shapes. Such a satisfying image to view.
May 5th, 2025  
Aimee Ann
I agree, it really suits black and white. Great shot
May 5th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact