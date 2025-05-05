Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
80 / 365
Buildings at Brooklands
Dad took us to the Brooklands Motor Museum yesterday. It was a great day out with lots of interesting things to see. I liked all the lines in this scene and I think it works well in b&w.
5th May 2025
5th May 25
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Gareth
ace
@gareth
If you're thinking about following me, please read this first. I'll only be doing my project when I visit my parents about once a month or...
80
photos
3
followers
0
following
21% complete
View this month »
73
74
75
76
77
78
79
80
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ330
Taken
4th May 2025 11:36am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
black and white
,
door
,
buildings
,
lines
,
windows
,
museum
,
steps
,
mono
,
monochrome
,
shapes
Alison Hewitt Bailey
ace
As a big fan of b&w I love this - the b&w allows the eye to concentrate on all the lines and shapes. Such a satisfying image to view.
May 5th, 2025
Aimee Ann
I agree, it really suits black and white. Great shot
May 5th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close