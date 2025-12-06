Sign up
1 / 365
Pulling out the stops
Quick shot of the organ stops at Worcester cathedral. Snapped during a photo walk in the city
6th December 2025
6th Dec 25
Gareth Collyer
@garethcollyer
Photo Details
Comments
1
1
365
Camera
LEICA Q2 MONO
Taken
6th December 2025 10:24am
Tags
music
worcester
organ
Madeleine Pennock
ace
Super seeing and great title!
December 7th, 2025
