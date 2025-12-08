Sign up
But it's raining.
Scrappy not looking forward to a walk in the rain. It's a lurcher thing ...
8th December 2025
8th Dec 25
Gareth Collyer
@garethcollyer
dog
,
scrappy
Madeleine Pennock
ace
Ah, what a beauty!
December 8th, 2025
