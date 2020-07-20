Previous
Comet Neowise by garretthallas
Comet Neowise

Attempt at photographing the comet NEOWISE from Binbrook, Ontario, Canada. When I got this shot I couldn't actually see the comet. Fun time doing this with my dad.
20th July 2020 20th Jul 20

Garrett Hallas

@garretthallas
Photo Details

