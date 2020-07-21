Previous
Felker's Falls by garretthallas
4 / 365

Felker's Falls

Went on a hike to Felker's Falls with a couple friends. This is my favourite shot that I got of the falls.
21st July 2020 21st Jul 20

Garrett Hallas

@garretthallas
