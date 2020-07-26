Sign up
5 / 365
Lafarge Lake, Coquitlam, BC
View from across the lake at the 'Coquitlam' flower sign. That fountain seems to be running all the time. This park is the site of a former rock quarry.
26th July 2020
26th Jul 20
Wet_Coaster
@garryrobertson
Tags
reflections
,
flowers
,
fountain
,
public lake
,
floral sign
