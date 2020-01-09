No to War

Photo credit : "Peace" by Yucel Turkoglu



Some of you will definitely say that not a single quote about war can prevent it. Of course, you are right! Even the most famous war quotes will not change the situation. But people will!



The issue of war and peace is considered to be the most problematic one. War is one of the global problems, the solution of which should be found as soon as possible! It’s a real shock that in the 21st century, the century of highly developed technologies and ingenious population, people still choose wars to solve their problems. And it’s not only about local wars in poor regions. Unfortunately, it’s about the whole world! In addition to this, wars are as cruel and ruthless as they were hundreds of years ago!







