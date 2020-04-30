Previous
Next
It is what it is... The New Normal by gavincci
Photo 2280

It is what it is... The New Normal

(photo no mine)

Being quarantined and isolated can cause psychological distress and everyone copes with this stress differently.

Before we judge someone's post as being insensitive, why don't we pause and ask ourselves we might be the one who's being oversensitive.

So the next time we see someone posts food or them cooking, challenging-photos, Tiktok, studying kids, MOOC, frontliner selfies, relief goods and donation drive, government critics, KDrama and movies (not the spoiler type), pets, book reading, meme, online mass, please understand, maybe it's just their way of protecting their mental health.

Why should they post? Well, why not? 😕 Unless they're provocative and racist, let them post, live their lives and just be happy that they're okay, not sick and staying home.

If you still raise your eyebrows, kindly do yourself a favor. There's a super power button on FB: "Unfollow". Click it! 👌🏻

#RealityCheck #Quarantine #MentalHealth #StayIndoors #PrayForTheWorld #Ctto #GodBlessUsAll
30th April 2020 30th Apr 20

Jaydee

@gavincci
Maybe because it's entirely an artist's eye, patience and skill that makes an image and not his tools. Group Member: Project X The Click ...
624% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

☠northy ace
haha! so true! i always wonder about those who take the time to make nasty comments on insta or youtube... i mean.. there's soooooo much content out there... if you don't like something, move on to the next thing! why spend time hating on something you don't like when you could be spending it on something you truly appreciate!

May 1st, 2020  
Jaydee
@northy ❤️✔️
May 1st, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise