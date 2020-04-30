It is what it is... The New Normal

Being quarantined and isolated can cause psychological distress and everyone copes with this stress differently.



Before we judge someone's post as being insensitive, why don't we pause and ask ourselves we might be the one who's being oversensitive.



So the next time we see someone posts food or them cooking, challenging-photos, Tiktok, studying kids, MOOC, frontliner selfies, relief goods and donation drive, government critics, KDrama and movies (not the spoiler type), pets, book reading, meme, online mass, please understand, maybe it's just their way of protecting their mental health.



Why should they post? Well, why not? 😕 Unless they're provocative and racist, let them post, live their lives and just be happy that they're okay, not sick and staying home.



If you still raise your eyebrows, kindly do yourself a favor. There's a super power button on FB: "Unfollow". Click it! 👌🏻



