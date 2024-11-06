Sign up
Photo 2432
🇺🇲
Hi Americans friends, you happy with the results?
6th November 2024
6th Nov 24
Jaydee
@gavincci
Maybe because it's entirely an artist's eye, patience and skill that makes an image and not his tools.
Tags
nds
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
The fact that a person who regularly makes fun of the less fortunate while bragging about how rich he is, sexually denegrates women, mimes the mentally challenged, mimicks felatio (all on camera!), AND is a multiple-convicted felon who's responsible for a bloody insurection and attack on our nation and best bud to any number of power-hungry billionaires is even on the ballot, let alone how many people are voting for him is a sickening indictment of the state of our country. It's pathetic, demoralizing and f--king scarier than sh-t. So no. Unless that person loses by a large landslide, which he won't, I would not happy with the results. Sorry, but you asked 😝
November 6th, 2024
