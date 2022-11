Pairs

I chose to use this photo for pairs because I look at the chairs and all I see is two chairs sitting there which people can sit on, which would make another pair sitting on them. I like how simple it is for the topic. I dislike the background, I don't mind the brick, I just don't love the floor. The story I see is two chairs bound together by the metal pole in between them, but if you look closely they are happy about it with the smile each one of them has on them.