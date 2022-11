Let it shine

I chose this as my photo because there is a little shine from the sun on the lockers. I really like the angle that this picture is taken on, to me it's just very appealing. I also like how it's like just a little shiny and isn't overwhelming or anything like that. There isn't anything that I dislike about this photo really. Maybe I could of made something with the lighting. When I look at this photo I think of it's a nice sunny day outside.