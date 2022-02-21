‘Boiler Room’

Might not be much too look at, but our work place has been blighted with no heating or hot water throughout a really gruelling last couple of Winter months.

But not any more, we’ve had a totally new system bolted in, and boy what a difference (oh and £27,000 dished out😲)

The radiators feel radioactive they are that hot, and the showers now pump out molten lava, much to the drivers satisfaction👍

📷tripod, good, solid depth of field and nice longish exposure, oh and not forgetting about the moment the camera decided to fall off the tripod, yeah just what I didn’t need. Luckily the mounting plate and lens hood took the brunt of the impact. Super Glue fixed the hood👍📷