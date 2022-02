‘Harj’



This is Harj, and he’s the proprietor of a clothing stall on Swadlincote’s local market.

The stall was established by his father in 1970 selling quality work wear and seasonal apparel.

It’s still going strong 52 years later👍

📷Down on one knee to get a better perspective and metered on the sky to balance the highlights (which there was plenty of) against the shadows, lovely Jubbly 📷