‘Rocks’ by gavj
‘Rocks’

Yes Rocks, bloody great big ones too!
Another one our many, varied loads we carry.
This time we are delivering these Rocks to the Rhino enclosure, at Bewdley Safari Park, West Midlands.
They must require alot, as this is our 10th load already.
You ought to see the monster machine they use to load and unload these things aswell!

📷Stood on the back of the trailer to get a decent POV, mounted the camera on a tripod due my metered 8sec exposure. Decent depth of field to capture all that Rock detail and a little off-kilter to add some drama, then finally a decent colour palette for a nice Cinematic look📷
23rd March 2022 23rd Mar 22

Gavin.J

@gavj
Greetings 🖖 Currently 51 Been interested in photography since childhood but lost my way for a wee bit, then in 2008 became hooked again, thanks to...
