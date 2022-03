‘Loving Brush’

Here Coco the RagDoll endures her regular grooming session. She’s not one for the brushing or combing, but it’s done with care and love, and she does look rather splendid, when you’ve finished 😻😻

📷Up close and personal, for the POV and a relatively soft Depth of field, with the lens I had attached, then finally, a lovely colour palette to season📷