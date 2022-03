‘Chimpy’

This is Robert, or ‘Chimpy’ which he prefers to be called.

He’s one of our new Brick Lorry drivers. He used to work for me before, when the company had different owners. Back then he used to deliver Biscuits, Cakes, Water and Ladies Underwear (But not all at the same time🤣)

📷On camera flash pointing at the ceiling, and the bounce card to balance the flash exposure, then some trusty Off-Kilter, and finally a big, fat squirt of Monochrome for taste📷