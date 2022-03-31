Previous
‘Yardscape’ by gavj
90 / 365

‘Yardscape’

One of those no-nonsense photos today. No messing around with tripods and stuff, this was literally see the moment and grab it!
I was on the yard performing some checks, when this moment presented itself, so I sprinted back to the office to grab the camera, then back to the same spot.
It had been snowing off and on all day, punctuated by clear sky.
The sun was setting and another bank of snow was rolling in.
Literally moments after I grabbed this, it went black and a huge dumping of hail arrived👍
📷Hi-ISO due to no tripods or long exposures, careful metering on the sky and foreground, to get a balanced exposure, then a gentle squeeze of noise reduction in post, and that’s pretty much it📷
31st March 2022 31st Mar 22

Gavin.J

@gavj
Greetings 🖖 Currently 51 Been interested in photography since childhood but lost my way for a wee bit, then in 2008 became hooked again, thanks to...
Walks @ 7 ace
Glad you had your wits about you to sprint back and grab your camera. Fabulous sky.
March 31st, 2022  
Phil Howcroft
that sky is fabulous , full of snow ?
March 31st, 2022  
