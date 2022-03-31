‘Yardscape’

One of those no-nonsense photos today. No messing around with tripods and stuff, this was literally see the moment and grab it!

I was on the yard performing some checks, when this moment presented itself, so I sprinted back to the office to grab the camera, then back to the same spot.

It had been snowing off and on all day, punctuated by clear sky.

The sun was setting and another bank of snow was rolling in.

Literally moments after I grabbed this, it went black and a huge dumping of hail arrived👍

📷Hi-ISO due to no tripods or long exposures, careful metering on the sky and foreground, to get a balanced exposure, then a gentle squeeze of noise reduction in post, and that’s pretty much it📷