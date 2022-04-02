‘Forgotten’

Back in the 90’s this was a busy, bustling Second Hand Car Dealer called ‘Sterling Cars’

Sadly though, these days, it’s just a ghost of it’s previous self, and now been abandoned to the relentless, unforgiving, emptiness of time!

The two cars you see are a Vauxhall Cavalier (foreground) and a Austin Maestro (background) have both stood here, for well over 20 years now. Somehow I don’t think these motors will now start, with the first turn of the key (that’s if you can still find the keys🤣🤣👍)

Simply framed and checked the meter to allow for a balanced exposure. I hate relying on Auto ISO to get me out of sticky situations. I find that it creates a lazy approach. When done, monochrome is applied to enrich the decrepit scene