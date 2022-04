‘Socket’

What ever size Socket you need for your wrench, then we’ve got it. Just don’t forget to bring your muscles with you, because you’ll need them to lift some of these up🤣💪

📷Got myself positioned square on (Used a chair to sit, as opposed to kneeling, as the floor was way to filthy) to reduce the heinous distortion created by these modern lenses, and used my off camera flash, to get a balanced exposure and reduce any harsh shadows, then a juicy squeeze of Monochrome to wring out the details, bingo📷