98 / 365
‘Peekaboo’
Cheeky look through the blinds to see the washing going on the line 🤣
📷Wideangle 28mm POV and some healthy monochrome added📷
8th April 2022
8th Apr 22
Gavin.J
@gavj
Greetings 🖖 Currently 51 Been interested in photography since childhood but lost my way for a wee bit, then in 2008 became hooked again, thanks to...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3
Taken
8th April 2022 9:44am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
portrait
,
blackandwhite
,
nikon
,
sun
,
fun
,
landscape
,
abstract
,
colour
,
monochrome
,
daylight
,
pov
,
conversion
Mags
ace
Fantastic!
April 8th, 2022
