‘The Cooper’

This is synonymous of my hometown of Burton On Trent, The heart of Ale Brewing in the UK (Due solely to the extremely Hard Water Table that sits below the town)

This statue of a ‘Cooper’ was presented in 1977 and commemorates the skill and dedication to a craft that is now practically non-existent.

📷Chose the shallowest depth of field the lens would facilitate, in an attempt to blur out as much as the background as possible. A monochrome conversion was chosen to extract the fine detail out of the Bronze metal work📷