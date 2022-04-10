‘Heavy Concrete’

To everyone looking at this who lives in the UK, knows how controversial the HS2 project is. Well this 10 ton piece of engineered concrete is part of a roof support for the tunnel section at Thamesmead, London.

To everybody not from the UK, HS2 is a new High speed Train line, which connects the industrial areas of the South with those of the North. It’s controversial, because many people don’t really think it’s needed, and the billions already spent on the project, could be used on more important things!

The photo doesn’t do the concrete section any real justice, as it’s quite incredible to look at in the flesh, and you can’t help but marvel how well made it is, and by the sheer size of the thing. I’ve been told over 3000 pieces are used in the tunnel.

