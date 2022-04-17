Previous
‘Easter Pussy’ by gavj
I was just setting up an Easter themed shot, with Chocolate Easter Eggs and other seasonal accessories, when I got ambushed by a RagDoll called Coco🤣😻👍
📷Camera mounted Speedlight, a lovely colour palette, oh, and a pesky puss cat📷
Gavin.J

@gavj
Greetings 🖖 Currently 51 Been interested in photography since childhood but lost my way for a wee bit, then in 2008 became hooked again, thanks to...
