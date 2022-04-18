Sign up
‘Scary Lady’
Had some fun today over at the ‘Gresley Fun Fair’
This lady was trying to chat me up🤣
📷Simple Off-Kilter POV, 28mm focal length and a juicy colour palette📷
18th April 2022
18th Apr 22
Gavin.J
@gavj
Greetings 🖖 Currently 51 Been interested in photography since childhood but lost my way for a wee bit, then in 2008 became hooked again, thanks to...
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3
Taken
18th April 2022 1:48pm
Exif
View Info
Tags
portrait
,
nikon
,
fun
,
landscape
,
abstract
,
easter
,
candid
,
colour
,
wideangle
,
palette
,
pov
,
28mm
Walks @ 7
ace
A feel of movement, her reaching out, very cool
April 19th, 2022
