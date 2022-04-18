Previous
Next
‘Scary Lady’ by gavj
108 / 365

‘Scary Lady’

Had some fun today over at the ‘Gresley Fun Fair’
This lady was trying to chat me up🤣
📷Simple Off-Kilter POV, 28mm focal length and a juicy colour palette📷
18th April 2022 18th Apr 22

Gavin.J

@gavj
Greetings 🖖 Currently 51 Been interested in photography since childhood but lost my way for a wee bit, then in 2008 became hooked again, thanks to...
29% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Walks @ 7 ace
A feel of movement, her reaching out, very cool
April 19th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise