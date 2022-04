‘Gatis’

This is Gatis and he’s from Latvia 🇱🇻

He joined us recently from the Eastern European Drivers Agency (We use a lot of these chaps) and he Tramps out all week and is experienced with all kinds of loads👍

He’s a bit shy, can you tell by the look from all over his Boat Race?🤣🙏

📷Off-Kilter POV, 28mm prime lens, on-camera flash aimed at the ceiling, with the bounce card extended. Then a thick slice of Monochrome to finish📷