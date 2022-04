‘Light from below’

This caught my eye as the light was failing today. The Fitters had finished for the day, and they had left the Trench lights on, and combined with the remaining ambient light coming through the skylights, provided a unique moment.

📷Wide angle perspective, ISO of 1000 and a relatively slow shutter speed, the steadiness aided by me resting the camera on a metal barrier. I left the final edit in colour, as it looked far more moody than monochrome on this occasion📷