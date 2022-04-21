Previous
Next
‘TARS’ by gavj
111 / 365

‘TARS’

Busy day today with this monster box of tricks.
This is the Brake testing check simulator. It measures your brakes efficiency, and potential energy consumption per kilo, per brake pad, per metre. It also measures degradation, parameter effectiveness and density ratio, phew, all without breaking a sweat!
Also if you ask it nicely, it will make you a Bacon Sandwich and a cup of char 🤣🤣
If you’ve ever seen the film ‘Interstellar’, well this machine talks to you like the robots on that 🤣
📷Ambient light, plush a couple of strategically placed LED’s to remove any harsh shadows (There is a small one hidden, just inside the bodywork to create an even light spread. It’s all about the light) hand held and a decent gulp of Hi-ISO to cater for the dim surroundings📷
21st April 2022 21st Apr 22

Gavin.J

@gavj
Greetings 🖖 Currently 51 Been interested in photography since childhood but lost my way for a wee bit, then in 2008 became hooked again, thanks to...
30% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise