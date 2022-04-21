‘TARS’

Busy day today with this monster box of tricks.

This is the Brake testing check simulator. It measures your brakes efficiency, and potential energy consumption per kilo, per brake pad, per metre. It also measures degradation, parameter effectiveness and density ratio, phew, all without breaking a sweat!

Also if you ask it nicely, it will make you a Bacon Sandwich and a cup of char 🤣🤣

If you’ve ever seen the film ‘Interstellar’, well this machine talks to you like the robots on that 🤣

📷Ambient light, plush a couple of strategically placed LED’s to remove any harsh shadows (There is a small one hidden, just inside the bodywork to create an even light spread. It’s all about the light) hand held and a decent gulp of Hi-ISO to cater for the dim surroundings📷