‘Checkpoint Charlie’ by gavj
114 / 365

‘Checkpoint Charlie’

Well not quite ‘Checkpoint Charlie’ it’s the entrance to our depot 🤣
Pretty similar, just no Guard Dogs, Machine Guns or Watch Towers🤣
📷Nice Wideangle and a lovely, juicy monochrome conversion to add to the scene📷
24th April 2022 24th Apr 22

Gavin.J

@gavj
Greetings 🖖 Currently 51 Been interested in photography since childhood but lost my way for a wee bit, then in 2008 became hooked again, thanks to...
31% complete

