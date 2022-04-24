Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
114 / 365
‘Checkpoint Charlie’
Well not quite ‘Checkpoint Charlie’ it’s the entrance to our depot 🤣
Pretty similar, just no Guard Dogs, Machine Guns or Watch Towers🤣
📷Nice Wideangle and a lovely, juicy monochrome conversion to add to the scene📷
24th April 2022
24th Apr 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Gavin.J
@gavj
Greetings 🖖 Currently 51 Been interested in photography since childhood but lost my way for a wee bit, then in 2008 became hooked again, thanks to...
114
photos
59
followers
40
following
31% complete
View this month »
107
108
109
110
111
112
113
114
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3
Taken
24th April 2022 11:02pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
portrait
,
blackandwhite
,
nikon
,
35mm
,
landscape
,
abstract
,
candid
,
colour
,
monochrome
,
prime
,
palette
,
pov
,
conversion
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close