‘Danny Boy’

This is Danny, and he’s one of our youngest drivers.

He learnt his trade in the British Army, the Logistics Corp to be precise. He once transported Challenger Battle Tanks across the deserts of Iraqi and Artillery in Afghanistan. Now he delivers Biscuits to Tesco🙏👍

📷Off-Kilter POV, camera mounted flash aimed at the ceiling and the bounce card deployed to balance the flash exposure, then a thick, luscious monochrome conversion to finish📷