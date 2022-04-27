Previous
‘Natter’ by gavj
‘Natter’

Saw a candid moment and grabbed it, wahay👍
Uploaded the shot then realised in horror, that the shot wasn’t sharpe, Booo👎
Only moments before this shot was taken, I was cleaning the sensor, due to oil spots caused by the shutter. After you do this, you take a test shot of a white/pale surface with the focus system in MANUAL, to check the cleaning process!
Then what you do, you re-activate the focus system before taking more pictures. Guess what I didn’t do!😫
Anybody else been that careless?
📷Simple framing and run and gun shoot. Monochrome conversion to add that Reportage feel📷
27th April 2022 27th Apr 22

Gavin.J

@gavj
Greetings 🖖 Currently 51 Been interested in photography since childhood but lost my way for a wee bit, then in 2008 became hooked again, thanks to...
