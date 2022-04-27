‘Natter’

Saw a candid moment and grabbed it, wahay👍

Uploaded the shot then realised in horror, that the shot wasn’t sharpe, Booo👎

Only moments before this shot was taken, I was cleaning the sensor, due to oil spots caused by the shutter. After you do this, you take a test shot of a white/pale surface with the focus system in MANUAL, to check the cleaning process!

Then what you do, you re-activate the focus system before taking more pictures. Guess what I didn’t do!😫

Anybody else been that careless?

📷Simple framing and run and gun shoot. Monochrome conversion to add that Reportage feel📷