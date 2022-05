‘Quick Blast’

Even though it was Bank Holiday Monday, chores remained.

One such chore, was to blast off the soot like dust, a brief rain shower had so nicely deposited on my motor. Soon looked good as new👍

📷Just the right shutter speed chosen, so the water blast looked just right. Had I let the camera decide the exposure, it would have looked like the photo was taken on a cell phone. Monochrome conversion selected to add a reportage look, and of course much care taken not to soak the camera 🤣📷