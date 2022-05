‘Harley’

This is Harley, yes you’re correct in surmising, his parents named him after the famous motorcycle.

He’s only a young lad, and joins us from the Agency. He doesn’t do nights out, so he’s labelled by the other drivers as a ‘Part Timer’. Once he Tramps out, he can call himself a proper ‘Driver’ 👍

📷My favourite Off-Kilter POV, camera mounted flash pointed at the ceiling, with the bounce card deployed and then a juicy, tasty Monochrome conversion for all that delicious detail📷