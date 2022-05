‘Spit and Polish’

Today was the ‘Festival of Transport’ in Swadlincote town centre and the streets were lined with a variety of Cars and Bikes of all descriptions.

As I wandered around I spotted this chap applying the final touches of shine to his MG. The passing Pooch approved🤣👍

📷Simply chose the moment and grabbed it. A relatively shallow depth of field used due the poor light and my favourite 35mm prime ‘Street’ lens used. All finished in Monochrome for dessert 📷