‘Flower’

I’ve noticed that flowers are pretty popular on this site, and I was feeling like I was letting the side down abit, so I thought I’d best contribute.

I found this beauty in the garden today, and I’ve got to be honest, I haven’t got a clue what species it is, maybe you all would be so kind, and let me know. Cheers chaps 🙏👍

📷Played with a new/old companion today, the Olympus EP-1 (The first, one and only proper SMALL mirrorless camera) Stuck on a 20mm lens, shot wide open and got up real close to the subject, brilliant 👍📷