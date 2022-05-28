Previous
‘Flower’ by gavj
‘Flower’

I’ve noticed that flowers are pretty popular on this site, and I was feeling like I was letting the side down abit, so I thought I’d best contribute.
I found this beauty in the garden today, and I’ve got to be honest, I haven’t got a clue what species it is, maybe you all would be so kind, and let me know. Cheers chaps 🙏👍
📷Played with a new/old companion today, the Olympus EP-1 (The first, one and only proper SMALL mirrorless camera) Stuck on a 20mm lens, shot wide open and got up real close to the subject, brilliant 👍📷
Gavin.J

@gavj
Been interested in photography since childhood but lost my way for a wee bit, then in 2008 became hooked again
Phil Howcroft
looks like a blue petunia to me , although the leaves are a bit unusual
May 29th, 2022  
