‘Johnny’

This is John and he’s one of our new Agency Trampers. He’s extremely experienced and incredibly dependable and assertive. We’ve missed some delivery/load issues thanks to John being on the ball. Aggro is a daily vice in this industry, and special thanks to the drivers, that go that extra mile, literally 👍

📷Off camera flash today, plus, some regular Off-Kilter perspective, and a lovely monochrome conversion. This 10 year old Olympus Pen, still ‘Cuts the Mustard’📷