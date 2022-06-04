Previous
‘Maurice Lea Park’ by gavj
155 / 365

‘Maurice Lea Park’

You will see (and already seen) this place on my project, so I thought it fit to explain how it got its name. So I made my way to this memorial stone, which explains it. Zoom in and take a view!
Straight ahead is the Band Stand, which marks the centre of the whole park.
The place is immensely popular, as it holds 2 x Tennis courts, a Basketball court and a couple of Football pitch’s. There’s a fully kitted kiddies playground too👍
📷simply chose the frame, a lovely depth of field, then a subtle colour palette in post. Lovely Jubbly📷
Mags ace
Can't zoom, Gavin. But it's a lovely park! The grass is so green and lush.
June 4th, 2022  
