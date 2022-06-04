‘Maurice Lea Park’

You will see (and already seen) this place on my project, so I thought it fit to explain how it got its name. So I made my way to this memorial stone, which explains it. Zoom in and take a view!

Straight ahead is the Band Stand, which marks the centre of the whole park.

The place is immensely popular, as it holds 2 x Tennis courts, a Basketball court and a couple of Football pitch’s. There’s a fully kitted kiddies playground too👍

📷simply chose the frame, a lovely depth of field, then a subtle colour palette in post. Lovely Jubbly📷