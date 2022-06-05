‘Odina’

This is Odina, and he’s our long term, weekend Security Guard. He comes from the Eastern part of Nigeria, and has lived in the UK for about 20 years.

He’s a lovely, quiet and polite chap, who has told me many things about Nigeria and the culture there. He’s quite blunt and honest, and says the country is crippled by corruption and Religious animosities, and sadly, he can’t see the place changing anytime soon!

He says he’ll never go back!!

📷Off-Camera flash aimed from the left, and a lovely monochrome conversion or fit the scene📷