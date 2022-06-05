Previous
‘Odina’ by gavj
‘Odina’

This is Odina, and he’s our long term, weekend Security Guard. He comes from the Eastern part of Nigeria, and has lived in the UK for about 20 years.
He’s a lovely, quiet and polite chap, who has told me many things about Nigeria and the culture there. He’s quite blunt and honest, and says the country is crippled by corruption and Religious animosities, and sadly, he can’t see the place changing anytime soon!
He says he’ll never go back!!
📷Off-Camera flash aimed from the left, and a lovely monochrome conversion or fit the scene📷
5th June 2022 5th Jun 22

Gavin.J

@gavj
Greetings 🖖 Currently 51 Been interested in photography since childhood but lost my way for a wee bit, then in 2008 became hooked again, thanks to...
Bill ace
I like the direction of your flash. It is sad what is happening in so many places around the world, and that includes in the US.
June 5th, 2022  
kali ace
Yes there has been an attack on a Catholic church in Nigeria, with over 50 dead
June 5th, 2022  
Phil Howcroft
cracking shot of odina
June 6th, 2022  
