‘Threatening’

Well summer isn’t like it used to be. I know Global warming is taking place (apparently) but it’s unusually cold around these parts.

The Seagulls were anxious and restless today, with endless jumping about, and the racket they were making too. I was in the garage before I took this shot, and you could hear them scratching about on the roof.

The sky just added to anxious mood.

I think it’s gonna tip down later, it’s gone very still around here now, calm before the storm!!

📷Zoomed as far as I could and waited for the Gulls to jump about, before the shutter was released. Monochrome conversion added to extract the arriving gloom📷