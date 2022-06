‘Pyramids’

If I walk down to the bottom of my garden, I can see the Pyramids 🤣

Well not quite, only if I use my creative imagination.

The evening sun created some fab colours, and at the same time, stirred the imagination further.

Bingo, I’ve now got pyramids 👍

📷Switched on the creative juices, zoomed in, and chose a nice depth of field, voila 📷