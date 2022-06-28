Previous
‘Nibblet’ (V for Victory) by gavj
‘Nibblet’ (V for Victory)

This is Adam, and he’s one of our Wagon&Drag drivers, who delivers Bricks to housing developments.
When he’s not driving his truck, you’ll find him navigating the Canal Network of Britain, on his Narrowboat, which is also his home👍
📷Made use of the natural light again today, as the flash was in the car. Also made use of the dynamic range of the E-P1 to extract some shadows during post processing, as the front facing ambient light, could not overpower the morning sun outside. Monochrome conversion added to extract the detail further📷
Gavin.J

@gavj
