‘Tre’ by gavj
‘Tre’

This is Tremaine, and he’s another one of our brand new starters, with only just passing his test a few weeks ago.
He’s gonna need a lot of tutoring, as driving is a difficult trade to learn safely, especially with only a few hours driving under his belt.
He’ll get there, as we have a good training ethos👍
📷My first outing with another classic, the Olympus O-MD (Previous weapon of choice the E-P1 serving me well) Really getting into these tiny M4/3rd camera bodies. Slight Off-Kilter, 40mm focal length prime, ambient light only, and a lovely monochrome conversion to do the honours with the detail extraction📷
30th June 2022 30th Jun 22

Gavin.J

@gavj
Greetings 🖖 Currently 51 Been interested in photography since childhood but lost my way for a wee bit, then in 2008 became hooked again, thanks to...
Photo Details

