‘Snack time’ by gavj
‘Snack time’

Mr BlackBird stopped by for a tasty snack, can’t fault him👍
📷Down low and dirty with a long lens for this one, oh and loads ands loads of waiting and patience. Olympus provided the beautiful colour palette📷
23rd July 2022 23rd Jul 22

Gavin.J

@gavj
Greetings 🖖 Currently 51 Been interested in photography since childhood but lost my way for a wee bit, then in 2008 became hooked again, thanks to...
55% complete

