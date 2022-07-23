Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
204 / 365
‘Snack time’
Mr BlackBird stopped by for a tasty snack, can’t fault him👍
📷Down low and dirty with a long lens for this one, oh and loads ands loads of waiting and patience. Olympus provided the beautiful colour palette📷
23rd July 2022
23rd Jul 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Gavin.J
@gavj
Greetings 🖖 Currently 51 Been interested in photography since childhood but lost my way for a wee bit, then in 2008 became hooked again, thanks to...
204
photos
67
followers
40
following
55% complete
View this month »
197
198
199
200
201
202
203
204
Photo Details
Views
8
Album
365
Camera
E-M10MarkII
Taken
23rd July 2022 8:02pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
portrait
,
wildlife
,
35mm
,
bird
,
lens
,
zoom
,
animal
,
fun
,
landscape
,
abstract
,
olympus
,
candid
,
moment
,
colour
,
prime
,
palette
,
pov
,
telephoto
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close