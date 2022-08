‘Moment’

Taking a plod across the Apron, and the moment was perfect, and luckily the camera was in my pocket.

Lovely cool breeze was blowing, and the low summer sun, just created this wonderful atmosphere, boom, the moment was captured👍

📷Body cap lens was attached, which has a fixed aperture of f/8 and a fixed focal length of 30mm, with no autofocus what so ever, so hyperfocal techniques apply. Nature provided the stunning light, and Olympus provided the gorgeous colour palette📷