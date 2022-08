‘PEN’

If you were wondering what a Body Cap lens looks like, which I’ve been using over the last few weeks on this project, this is it connected to my venerable Olympus E-P1 (The very first, and best Mirrorless camera)

📷Camera mounted on a mini tripod, and a long exposure chosen, with a solid f/stop for the details,. Then a small LED waved around the camera, during the long exposure, to create some subtle lighting and shadow removal at the same time📷