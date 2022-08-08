‘Little Birdy’

Just before my night shift finished in the Traffic Office, this little chap flew into the office and became stranded.

It took about 20 minutes to try and coax him out the office. But despite all the windows and doors being opened, he continued to fly about, banging into the ceiling and doors.

Eventually he sat on the shelf, and I carefully placed him on the window sill.

I guess he was in some sort of shock mode, as he wouldn’t fly away, and just continued to sit there.

His foot looked damaged, but I’m not sure if that’s just the way he rests his foot when sitting on a hard, flat surface?

I kept checking on him, and after a further half hour he was gone👍

📷Simply framed the shot, carefully got as close as I could, and fired away, luckily the Olympus is quiet and discreet, so this didn’t scare him further. Olympus created the lovely colour palette📷