Previous
Next
‘Little Birdy’ by gavj
220 / 365

‘Little Birdy’

Just before my night shift finished in the Traffic Office, this little chap flew into the office and became stranded.
It took about 20 minutes to try and coax him out the office. But despite all the windows and doors being opened, he continued to fly about, banging into the ceiling and doors.
Eventually he sat on the shelf, and I carefully placed him on the window sill.
I guess he was in some sort of shock mode, as he wouldn’t fly away, and just continued to sit there.
His foot looked damaged, but I’m not sure if that’s just the way he rests his foot when sitting on a hard, flat surface?
I kept checking on him, and after a further half hour he was gone👍
📷Simply framed the shot, carefully got as close as I could, and fired away, luckily the Olympus is quiet and discreet, so this didn’t scare him further. Olympus created the lovely colour palette📷
8th August 2022 8th Aug 22

Gavin.J

@gavj
Greetings 🖖 Currently 51 Been interested in photography since childhood but lost my way for a wee bit, then in 2008 became hooked again, thanks to...
60% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Phil Howcroft ace
superb detail in the feathers
August 8th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise