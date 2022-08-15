Previous
‘Skyscape’ by gavj
227 / 365

‘Skyscape’

As the sun rapidly faded, the low sun lit up the gathering rain clouds, and for only a few seconds, the clouds practically glowed👍
📷Long range shot today with a telephoto lens, a nice depth of field, low ASA and colour palette provided by Olympus📷
15th August 2022 15th Aug 22

Gavin.J

@gavj
Greetings 🖖 Currently 51 Been interested in photography since childhood but lost my way for a wee bit, then in 2008 became hooked again, thanks to...
