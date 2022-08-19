Previous
‘Sun Blast’ by gavj
‘Sun Blast’

The sun was getting low, so I did aswell. Lay on the lawn, and boom grabbed that moment👍
📷Down and dirty, and I used the 15mm body cap lens with its pre-fixed aperture of f8, and Olympus provided the gorgeous colour palette📷
Gavin.J

@gavj
Greetings 🖖 Currently 51 Been interested in photography since childhood but lost my way for a wee bit, then in 2008 became hooked again, thanks to...
