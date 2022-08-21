Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
233 / 365
‘Monochrome Fun’
Fun with the camera and creative juices today.
📷Looked around for a interesting POV, interesting lighting, then made use of the cameras ‘Grainy Monochrome mode’ for some creative fun. JPEG straight out the camera, without any further processing📷
21st August 2022
21st Aug 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Gavin.J
@gavj
Greetings 🖖 Currently 51 Been interested in photography since childhood but lost my way for a wee bit, then in 2008 became hooked again, thanks to...
233
photos
69
followers
39
following
63% complete
View this month »
226
227
228
229
230
231
232
233
Photo Details
Views
8
Album
365
Camera
E-M5
Taken
21st August 2022 4:13pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
portrait
,
blackandwhite
,
35mm
,
lens
,
fun
,
sunday
,
landscape
,
abstract
,
olympus
,
summer
,
candid
,
moment
,
colour
,
monochrome
,
prime
,
palette
,
pov
,
conversion
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close