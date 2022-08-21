Previous
‘Monochrome Fun’ by gavj
233 / 365

‘Monochrome Fun’

Fun with the camera and creative juices today.
📷Looked around for a interesting POV, interesting lighting, then made use of the cameras ‘Grainy Monochrome mode’ for some creative fun. JPEG straight out the camera, without any further processing📷
21st August 2022

Gavin.J

@gavj
Greetings 🖖 Currently 51 Been interested in photography since childhood but lost my way for a wee bit, then in 2008 became hooked again, thanks to...
