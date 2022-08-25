Previous
‘Wet Wet Wet’ by gavj
Had some fun capturing the rain today. It tipped it down for a while, and when it cleared I was off👍
📷To get a clearer shot of the water drops, I really needed a greater depth of field, but by doing so, too much of the background becomes clearer, which buggers up the view of the water.
After a bit of messing around, I managed to get the water, length of line and the separation form the background.
Really wanted to stick with my 35mm lens, but it just didn’t cut it compared to the 28mm prime. Nikon provided the lovely colour palette📷
Gavin.J

@gavj
